A Vancouver Island man who was put on life support after he was struck by a softball has died from a head injury.

Thirty-two-year-old Chris Godfrey was hit in the back of the head by a ball thrown by the shortstop while Godfrey was running for first base at a Comox Valley Slopitch League (CVSL) game on Aug. 20.

He was flown from Courtney, B.C., to a hospital in Victoria and placed on life support but never recovered.

Godfrey's death has come as a shock to those who knew him, according to CVSL president Adrienne Elliott.

"It has actually been quite devastating. Yes, we all call it a freak accident, but, at the same time, we all learned something really important here," she told CBC News.

Chris Godfrey was struck in the head with a softball during a tournament. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. (CHEK News)

Godfrey's injury prompted the league to require helmets for players of all ages, and Elliott said other recreational leagues in B.C. are talking about following suit.

"Helmets are so important, and you know what? If it gives you a chance of being able to play ball the next day, it's so worth it," she said.

Godfrey leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter. Friends learned about his death on Tuesday but chose to forge ahead with an all-day fundraising event for the family.

"We still need to think of him, think of his wife and his daughter. We're there to support them and they need our support more than ever now," Elliott said.

More than 100 people attended a vigil in Comox to support Godfrey's family last week.