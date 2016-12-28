A New Westminster woman says she and her son are lucky they weren't injured after an ice chunk flew up from a moving snowplow and smashed through her SUV's back seat window.

Mary Ann McKenzie said she picked her son up from a music show in downtown Vancouver late Monday night, and was driving eastbound on Highway 1, when she spotted a snowplow near the Gaglardi Way exit in Burnaby.

She said she was driving in the far right lane while the snowplow was on the far left lane.

"There's a snowplow way over on the HOV lane and it's spewing ice and slush over the next couple of lanes," said McKenzie.

She said all the cars ahead of her were sticking to the far right lane to avoid getting sprayed.

Wave of ice and snow

"Cars are going by it and getting by, but when I went by... it just shot further," said McKenzie.

"This wave of ice and snow came shooting across the road crossing three lanes and hit the side of the vehicle."

McKenzie said she was focused on clearing the windshield when she heard a "particularly loud thud."

My son looks back and says 'He's cracked the window, he's cracked the window.' "

The ice and snow smashed the back seat window on the driver's side.

"And then the whole window just spider-webbed and shattered all over the backseat."

Mary Ann McKenzie says she was driving eastbound on Highway 1, when a snowplow sprayed her vehicle with snow and ice. She says one of those ice chunks broke through her backseat window and left shattered glass on the seat. (Mary Ann McKenzie)

McKenzie says she wanted to stop, but realized there were cars behind her. She decided to keep going and got off at the next exit.

"By that time the window was completely open, pieces [of glass] were still falling from the frame, rain is pouring in at that point — but we got off at the next exit and we were okay."

Snowplow kept going

McKenzie says the snowplow kept driving east on Highway 1.

"It may have not been aware that [the incident] happened, which would be fair," said McKenzie. "It kept going with a huge amount of snow and slush being sprayed up around it."

McKenzie believes the snowplow was clearing the snow off to the left shoulder, but says it could have been the plow's wings or tires that may have kicked up slush and snow at vehicles to its right.

"We're just lucky it didn't hit my [driver's] window or it wasn't worse," said McKenzie. "It's a really good reason not be distracted when you're driving because when [accidents] happen, they happen very suddenly and you have to be able to deal with it instantly."

McKenzie says she's taken the vehicle to a repair shop and has opened up a claim with ICBC.

Shouldn't pass snowplows

B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it can't comment on the specific case because McKenzie didn't file an official complaint with them.

A spokesperson said they use details from complaint forms to appropriately respond to incidents.

But the ministry's executive director of highway operations, Norm Parkes, said drivers shouldn't pass snowplows on the road.

"We recommend people stay well back of the snowplow," said Parkes. "Particularly when they're plowing ... they're spreading salt and sad periodically and you don't want to be hit by any of that debris."

Parkes said that driving behind a snowplow may take some patience, since they usually move at around 60 km/hour. He said overtaking a snowplow is not illegal, but it's also 'not good practice.'

McKenzie says she doesn't believe slowing down would have been the safer option in her case.

"That would have forced other vehicles to try to go around me. It's just unfortunate that this happened."