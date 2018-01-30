A Kamloops, B.C., man is dead after a snowmobiling accident in B.C.'s backcountry on Sunday.

At 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 28, Kamloops Search and Rescue was called to help its Barriere counterparts with the rescue of a man who was trapped under his snowmobile.

Kamloops Search and Rescue and B.C. Air Ambulance both sent helicopters in to the area, but were not able to get the remote location where the man was trapped.

"Another group of snowmobilers were able to locate this person and were able to extract him," Kamloops Search and Rescue manager Alan Hobler said.

Hobler said it's unclear what led to the accident.

"I think in this case they were doing everything right," he said. "When you go into the backcountry sometimes you're taking risks and even when you're prepared."