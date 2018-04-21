Skip to Main Content
Alberta snowmobiler killed in 2-sled collision near Revelstoke, B.C.

An Albertan man driving a snowmobile on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke B.C. has died after two snowmobiles collided, RCMP said.

A two-snowmobile collision ended with a death near Revelstoke, B.C. on April 20. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium/AP)

B.C. Ambulance Service was called around 11:30 a.m. on Friday to a two-vehicle crash on the mountain.

Police said one sledder was headed down the mountain when a second sledder crossed in front of the first snowmobile, and the two vehicles collided.

One man died at the scene.

The second male driver was uninjured.

RCMP said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident. Weather was also good, police said.

Next of kin have not been notified, so police are not releasing any more information.

