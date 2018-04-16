Snowfall warnings issued for southern B.C. highway passes
Up to 30 cm of snow is forecast for some higher routes
Environment Canada has issued warnings and special weather statements for mountain highways across southern British Columbia on Monday.
The worst conditions are forecast for the higher sections of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, where 30 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall by Tuesday morning.
In the southwest, 10-15 centimetres is forecast to fall by Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt; along the 97C from Merritt to Kelowna; and on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.
Further north, on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, higher areas are forecast to receive 10-20 centimetres tonight.
In the South Peace River region, an extended period of snowfall with total amounts of 15-25 centimetres is also expected.
The snow will taper off tonight or Tuesday morning as low pressure moves out of the area.
On Friday, a mudslide 10 kilometres east of Keremeos closed Highway 3A. It remained closed Sunday as crews worked to remove debris from the slide.