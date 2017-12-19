Environment Canada says a winter wallop is upon us, and has issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and other parts of B.C.

Rain changed to snow Tuesday morning, with White Rock, Southeast Surrey and Langley expected to be hit with 10 cm of accumulation. Areas at sea level will see 5 cm, with higher levels expected to get 15 cm.

The snow will ease overnight and we'll see a break in the white stuff Wednesday — but by Thursday an arctic front will descend from the interior bringing sunshine and colder air, with highs around 2 degrees.

Snowy conditions forced the closure of the Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver. The park tweeted that it would be closed until pathways could be safely cleared.

due to the current snow conditions, we are CLOSED until we can safely clear pathways in the park. We will continue to update our social channels throughout the day #vanocuver #northvan #bcstorm #yvr pic.twitter.com/f3HybsjtbM — @capsuspbridge

To the surprise of many, rain turned to snow in downtown Vancouver Monday morning. (Denis Dossman/CBC)

The City of Vancouver initiated its snow plans Monday following last year's disastrous response that left streets and sidewalks uncleared for days, creating hazardous, icy conditions and frustrating residents.

"This year, we have added new areas for snow and ice removal, including pedestrian pathways, arterial corner ramps, bus stops and some steep laneways, that will help us in collecting garbage and recycling," said Jerry Dobrovolny the general manager of engineering services.

Unwelcome news

In a move likely to frustrate many residents, the city said it still has no plans to remove snow from residential streets.

"It is important for residents to remember that it is not in our plan to plow local streets, as is typical of primarily rainy-climate cities such as ours," Dobrovolny said.

The new strategy includes expanding the city's snow removal fleet, clearing major routes and increasing the inventory of salt.

YVR gets out snow equipment

Six cm of snow fell at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) by mid-morning. In a statement the authority said it was deploying equipment to clear runways and taxiways.

YVR reminds passengers to allow extra time to get to the airport because of weather conditions and the busy holiday travel season.

Environment Canada cautions that highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots could become difficult to navigate because of the snow accumulation — and advises people to adjust to the changing conditions.

Snowfall warnings were also issued for the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys, and parts of Vancouver Island.