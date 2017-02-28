Heavy snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla and other highway passes over then next few days, Environment Canada is warning.

The snowfall is expected to start on Tuesday afternoon and taper off on Wednesday and then resume on Thursday and Friday.

Most highway passes will receive five to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, but over the summit of Coquihalla Highway bwtween Hope and Merritt up to 25 cm is expected by Wednesday morning.

Drivers are reminded to have good winter tires or chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions and delays. Check Drivebc.ca for updates on road conditions.