Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Fraser Valley and East Vancouver Island.

The agency says rain is expected to turn to snow overnight and there could be up to 10 centimetres of snow on the ground by Sunday morning.

"A low pressure system will track southward, just off the Coast," said the agency in a release about Saturday night.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," it said. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for:

Mixed precipitation is expected in these regions, with snow, up to 5 centimetres, a possibility.

"Another system coming from the north will move onto the B.C. South Coast on Tuesday which will bring the potential for some more snow," said the agency.

By Wednesday, Pacific weather systems are expected to bring milder air and rain to the region.

Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

Meanwhile Environment Canada has also issued a special air quality statement for the North Okanagan.

It says stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels and that vulnerable people should postpone strenuous exercise until conditions change.

"The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates," said the statement.