While winter weather conditions have so far mostly missed Metro Vancouver, freezing rain is expected in Abbotsford Thursday.

Environment Canada says a snow fall warning has been cancelled for Metro Vancouver and temperatures Thursday are likely to remain above freezing. The region should see rain mixed in with wet snow.

However Environment Canada forecaster Greg Pearce said the Sea-to-Sky region could experience up to 15 centimetres of snow, while the eastern Fraser Valley remains the hardest hit by the wintry conditions.

"We had a report from Rosedale near Agassiz [of] 20 centimetres of snow overnight and it's still snowing quite heavily in the eastern part of the Fraser Valley," he said.

"We're also expecting a few more hours of freezing rain in the Abbotsford area."

Pearce said freezing temperatures could return to Metro Vancouver over the weekend as a mass of arctic air will reappear over the coast.

He added temperatures may drop off dramatically early into the new year.