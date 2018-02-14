Snow fell across much of Metro Vancouver overnight, following weather warnings from Environment Canada for much of the province's South Coast.
The forecaster expected between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow to fall through Wednesday morning.
"Be prepared for a snowy return to work for many," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.
She said areas at elevations above 200 metres are most likely to see snow buildup.
Environment Canada said temperatures across most of Vancouver Island should stay warm enough to prevent significant accumulation of snow, with the exception of the higher elevations.
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is also forecast for Interior mountains near the Alberta border.
With files from the Canadian Press