Snow fell across much of Metro Vancouver overnight, following weather warnings from Environment Canada for much of the province's South Coast.

The forecaster expected between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow to fall through Wednesday morning.

"Be prepared for a snowy return to work for many," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

She said areas at elevations above 200 metres are most likely to see snow buildup.

Environment Canada said temperatures across most of Vancouver Island should stay warm enough to prevent significant accumulation of snow, with the exception of the higher elevations.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is also forecast for Interior mountains near the Alberta border.

In the early hours of Valentine's Day 2018, a couple takes a selfie with snowflakes in the background. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Snow turned to rain in the early morning hours of Wednesday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

It was almost whiteout conditions up at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Snow piling up on branches in Maple Ridge, B.C. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

The #snow has made its way to #Abbotsford. If travelling through the #FraserValley, expect winter conditions & plan ahead. #DriveSafe #BCStorm #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/0qcLhxkRGu — @AbbyPoliceDept

I love it when it snows in downtown #vancouver #bcstorm cc: @JWagstaffe pic.twitter.com/cQPjc1nB5O — @danopendygrasse

Snow! Finally. It has been a snowless winter so far here in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/szClC4LK4d — @PeterVogel

