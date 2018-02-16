Environment Canada says snow and freezing temperatures could descend on southern British Columbia beginning Saturday night.

The weather service issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements for all of mainland B.C. south of the Shuswap, including Metro Vancouver and the east coast of Vancouver Island.

From the Fraser Valley east to the Alberta border, as much as 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," a statement read.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

On the South Coast — including Whistler, Metro Vancouver, Victoria, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island — Environment Canada is only warning of the potential for snowfall, but says the coldest air of the season is on its way.

Temperatures could range from just above freezing during the day to –10 C at night.

The cold snap could last into next week, it says.