RCMP say a 21-year-old man is dead following a snowboarding crash at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna.

Police were called to the mountain at around 1:30 p.m. PT Sunday to assist B.C. Ambulance crews who were already on scene.

RCMP said the Kelowna man suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a tree in the Black Forest area of the resort.

"It is believed that the 21-year-old Kelowna man was snowboarding alone when he struck a tree along the trail," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"RCMP have since notified the man's family of his tragic passing. We would like to extend our deepest condolences, to both his family and friends, for their sudden loss."

The B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating the death.

The victim's name has not been released.