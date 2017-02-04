People escaping Central Canada to vacation in the South Okanagan this week will be in for a chilly surprise as the area experiences 'very unusual' winter weather.

Osoyoos, B.C. is known as a vacation hot spot for snowbirds between January and March, and attracts roughly 2000 out-of-town vacationers every winter, but there is nothing hot about this week.

"Osoyoos tends to be our Florida of the Great White North, but this winter [is] the exception," said Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada

"We're definitely into a cold snap here. We normally see two or three arctic outbreaks during winter, we're already at number five here this week."

Prairie visitors take it in stride

Osoyoos' record high for a February day is 16.2 C, but presently the South Okanagan is experiencing multiple days in a row of sub-zero temperatures along with snow.

Some snowbirds vacationing from the Prairies have commented on the weather to staff at Watermark Beach Resort.

"Just this morning one couple was saying, 'oh this looks like home,'"said Debra Hupp, guest services manager. The resort typically attracts winter guests from Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"This is very unusual. Every seven years or so we have a hard winter, so this is probably one of them," she said.

❄️Looking at #osoyoos #lake today in frigid conditions,it's hard to believe it's the warmest freshwater lake in Canada.#okanagan #photo's pic.twitter.com/1BREGFz5Ys — @ArtByBianca

Destination Osoyoos has also received comments about the weather, but is reminding seasonal residents that it could be worse.

'Kind of a freak winter'

"Of course this has been kind of a freak winter for Osoyoos and the South Okanagan, but we're still pretty good compared to the rest of Canada," said Destination Osoyoos' Kelsey Archibald.

Environment Canada said the Okanagan isn't breaking any weather records this week, but MacDonald believes it could be interesting to look back at the weather data come spring.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this is one of the colder winters on record," said MacDonald.

Hupp said most of the guests at her resort are embracing the cold, knowing warmer weather is on the way.

"They know it's going to melt, it won't last long. As soon as it warms up, they'll be golfing for goodness sake."