November has arrived, and so have the snow spells that bedevil B.C.'s highways.

On Thursday, Environment Canada said southern interior highway passes could see up to 30 centimetres of snow before the weather tapers off around midnight. At least 10 centimetres are expected in the eastern regions.

The following highway sections are closed as of 6:15 p.m. PT:

Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt (vehicle incident).

Highway 97 west of Merritt (vehicle incident).

Highway 1 from Yale to Boston Bar.(vehicle incident).

As of 6:15 p.m. PT, snowfall warnings are in effect for the following stretches:

Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops and Kelowna.

Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, via Allison Pass.

Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Highway 97C is closed in both directions between Merritt and Pennask due to black ice, which has also been spotted at higher elevations on the Coquihalla.

Regional snowfall warnings are in effect for the Boundary, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson and Kootenay areas.

The white stuff started to fall in Burnaby, Langley, Chilliwack, West Vancouver, Nanoose Bay, White Rock and across the Interior on Thursday afternoon.

@JWagstaffe snowing like crazy in Chilliwack. Guess fire season is finally over! pic.twitter.com/noEPzAK2Rw — @firebobbc

Snow in Abbotsford! Expected to keep up through tonight. @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/teTDpSJsGr — @rhiannaschmunk

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said a combination of Arctic air and moist air coming off the Pacific Ocean is causing the heavy, wet snow in parts of the province.

The agency said mixed rain is still a possibility into Friday morning, with cooler weather expected all weekend.