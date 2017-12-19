One of the first big snowfalls of the season hit the South Coast on Tuesday.
The quick blast of flurries caused traffic problems, school closures, airport delays and power outages — but aside from the mayhem, the snow also coated neighbourhoods for most of the morning.
Here are some of your photos and videos.
And in Ladner pic.twitter.com/8aQsC7Lag1—
@GoldenMeanSail
It's a winter wonderland in Dunbar too: pic.twitter.com/583Uzy6hhs—
@SJDJ
Not much, but still pretty. Just over a centimetre ❄️ #SurreyBC #TrueSurrey #bcstorm #snow #BCsnow #greentimbers pic.twitter.com/lkaF4RgqFR—
@Kylem87
10cm and still snowing heavily in #Parksville. #Bcstorm pic.twitter.com/MWxj8eBhRv—
@ParksvilleWX
Anyways it’s Snowing on the West Coast and I love it 😊#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/kZd8jjCxi7—
@fivefortweeting