One of the first big snowfalls of the season hit the South Coast on Tuesday.

The quick blast of flurries caused traffic problems, school closures, airport delays and power outages — but aside from the mayhem, the snow also coated neighbourhoods for most of the morning.

Here are some of your photos and videos.

And in Ladner pic.twitter.com/8aQsC7Lag1 — @GoldenMeanSail

It's a winter wonderland in Dunbar too: pic.twitter.com/583Uzy6hhs — @SJDJ

By 11 a.m. snow was starting to build in South Vancouver. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A bike commuter braving the snow. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

Snow started sticking on the palm trees in English Bay. (David Horemans/CBC)

10cm and still snowing heavily in #Parksville. #Bcstorm pic.twitter.com/MWxj8eBhRv — @ParksvilleWX

Anyways it’s Snowing on the West Coast and I love it 😊#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/kZd8jjCxi7 — @fivefortweeting

Snow builds up along West Vancouver roads just after noon. (Mike Laanela/CBC)

Follow CBC Vancouver on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.