One of the first big snowfalls of the season hit the South Coast on Tuesday.

The quick blast of flurries caused traffic problems, school closures, airport delays and power outages — but aside from the mayhem, the snow also coated neighbourhoods for most of the morning.

Here are some of your photos and videos.

snow vancouver december 19

By 11 a.m. snow was starting to build in South Vancouver. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

snow vancouver bike lane

A bike commuter braving the snow. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

snow vancouver west end

Snow started sticking on the palm trees in English Bay. (David Horemans/CBC)

west vancouver snow

Snow builds up along West Vancouver roads just after noon. (Mike Laanela/CBC)

