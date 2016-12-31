Snow has started falling in several parts of B.C.'s South Coast, just in time for 2017.

Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Nanaimo, Campbell River and Surrey were just some of the areas seeing flurries on Saturday afternoon.

Bus service to Simon Fraser University was suspended just after 1:00 p.m. PT.

Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu says a mix of snow and rain is expected throughout the day in Metro Vancouver, but it's not likely to stick.

"We are expecting the precipitation to last through today, but it will be in a mixed form," she said. "That means you may see wet snow or snow mixed with rain, and some areas may even pick up between two to four centimetres."

It has returned! More snow for #Vancouver, just in time for #NewYearsEve. #NorthVan #snow pic.twitter.com/IGDBr1l2nL — @BCTrailGuides

As for Vancouverites ringing in the new year, Yu said weather conditions shouldn't be too bad.

"We tend to get that 'urban heat island' effect, so if you're coming to downtown Vancouver, chances are the surface will stay warm," she said. "Suburbs will pick up snow and it will be slipperier."

City officials said crews were out salting streets on Friday evening in preparation for the snow. Extra personnel will be on hand as of 7 p.m. PT on Saturday to repeat that process.

TransLink spokesperson Anne Drennan said the authority has a full snow plan in place to ensure that party-goers get home safely.

She did, however, remind travellers to leave plenty of time to get where they're going.

"We'll get you where you want to go, but there may be some delays, so a little bit of patience doesn't hurt," she said.