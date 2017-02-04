Snowfall warnings remained in effect for much of B.C.'s South Coast Saturday morning as fresh powder continues to cause problems, including transit delays and accidents.

TransLink says it's seeing bus service slowed across Metro Vancouver due to the weather and asked residents to allow for extra travel time.

SkyTrains on the Expo and Millennium lines were also interrupted, with crews attending to clear falling snow from the tracks.

The University of the Fraser Valley cancelled classes Saturday, saying the snow was too problematic.​

For media and others asking about road conditions out here. This was my co-pilot's view 1 block from our work destination 10 mins ago. pic.twitter.com/7KrBxepUPT — @IanMacDonaldAPD

On Friday, Environment Canada said up to 20 centimetres of fresh powder was expected for Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky Highway, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria.

Metro Vancouver crews were kept on their toes trying to keep roads clear of slush throughout the night.

Some inner-city snowplows had to make multiple passes every few hours.

Car accidents

Fire crews in South Surrey and Langley were also busy with a number of car accidents.

Poor driving conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway caused a snowplow operated by snow-clearing contractor Mainroad to go off the highway near Langley around 12:45 a.m. PT. Shortly after, another driver rolled a car into the same ditch just metres away.

Fire departments are reminding drivers to give firefighters space and to drive slowly while passing accident scenes, especially on the highway.

Not even a highway snowplow could handle the treacherous conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway overnight. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Power outages

The snowfall also led to dozens of power outages. Most were caused by tree branches falling onto power lines.

At one point, as many as 20,000 customers were without electricity on the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro said response times were slower than usual due to poor road conditions in many areas.

.@bchydro and @VanFireRescue dealing with sparking wires that fell after tonight's snowfall #bcsnow pic.twitter.com/3B1eSvfN4D — @gpsmendoza

More snow expected

This latest batch of snow comes just weeks after the end of one of Vancouver's longest cold snaps.

