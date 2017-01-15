Heavy rain is set to replace the bitter cold on B.C.'s South Coast this week.

While many residents will be glad to be rid of the ice and snow, roof experts warn that steady rainfall coupled with rapidly melting snow could be problematic.

Environment Canada said rain is expected "all day and all night" on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to 8 C.

Darren Smaill with Vancouver's Macbeth Roofing said "there's always a concern" when snow becomes saturated with rain as it can strain structures with its excessive weight.

"There is a risk of collapse on certain buildings," Smaill said, noting that flat or low-sloped roofs are particularly vulnerable.

The manager said his crews have already responded to a few reported cave-ins over the past few weeks. After a large snowfall in 2009, Smaill said his company spent four months repairing roofs after the melt.

Homes with low-sloped roofs should be diligently cleared to avoid excessive snow and rain build up, Smaill said. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

Another issue is clogged drains that create backups or damage pipes, Smaill said.

Debris such as leaves and pine needles often gets trapped underneath a heavy snowfall. When the white stuff melts and slides off the roof, clutter can be swept up too.

To help prevent issues, homeowners that still have snow on their roofs should get them professionally cleared if possible.

They should also ensure drains are clear before the rain begins.

"You don't have to necessarily get up on the roof ... it involves putting a ladder up and scooping the debris out," Smaill said.