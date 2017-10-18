Rainfall and snow warnings are now in effect as a second storm sweeps across B.C.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler announced in the afternoon a brief closure of the Sea-to-Sky Highway and is now warning drivers of slow traffic.

14:59 EnvCanada issued warning #Snowfall about 15 cm #Whistler #BCStorm https://t.co/Kzi7lRpP3T — @ECAlertBC86

Environment Canada says that Metro Vancouver, the North Shore and the Fraser Valley may experience heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding.

It has also issued a snowfall warning for the Whistler area, along with the Columbia region. The Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass is also expected to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

ADVISORY: Highway 99 is now OPEN; traffic is moving slowly between Function Junction and Village Gate Boulevard https://t.co/190fJClGDd — @RMWhistler

Wind warnings are no longer in effect for Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

On Tuesday as many as 120,000 people were without power after a storm swept through the province, felling trees and damaging electrical infrastructure.

Driving over #RogersPass #BCHwy1 today? Be prepared for SNOW, up to 15cms of it!! https://t.co/gGMGPKQCdv #ShiftIntoWinter #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/BnFK3BgmxY — @ECCCWeatherBC