It appears winter is not over yet for Metro Vancouver and other parts of the South Coast that are getting snow again this morning.

While only a few centimetres are forecast to fall as a low pressure system moves in from the Pacific Ocean, the snow has been accumulating in some areas.

We're looking at a snowy #Malahat right now. Please drive to conditions. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/umYm08vKnP — @TranBC

Enough snow has already accumulated on southern Vancouver Island to make for treacherous travel conditions on some roads.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions just before noon at the south end of the Malahat near Goldstream park because of a collision, but it reopened a short time later.

#BCHWY1 CLOSED at Finlayson Arm Road due to collision. #Langford #VanIsle — @DriveBC

Helijet and Harbour Air flights between Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo were also on hold at 10:30 a.m. PT because of the weather.

All flights for Vancouver, Victoria & Nanaimo are on an indefinite weather hold. For up to date information, please call 1.800.665.4354 — @Helijet

The next big shift in the weather pattern will come Tuesday afternoon as another Pacific storm moves in, bringing warmer temperatures and rain for the next few days, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Officials with the City of Vancouver say the main roads have already been treated with brine and plows will be sent out to clear routes if necessary.