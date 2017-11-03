Drivers in the B.C. Interior are being told to slow down and take it easy Friday after some areas received more than 30 centimetres of snow overnight.

Snowfall warnings were in place for high elevation mountain passes on Thursday afternoon with the bulk of the snow falling in the Kootenays.

"It's a lot of snow," said Al Sander, general manager of Mainroad, the company responsible for maintenance of East Kootenay highways.

"Crews were ready for it, but it's always a challenge. The first snow storm of the year is always tough."

He said there were no serious incidents Friday morning, only "fender benders" as drivers coped with changing conditions.

Driving through the #Kootenays this morning? Expect this. And be happy that you put on your winter tires! #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/tv5lfsXdJH — @TranBC_WestKoot

Travel advisories were in place Friday for Highway 3, Highway 3A and Highway 6 due to heavy snowfall.

40 cm of snow

"Everybody is waking up to a winter wonderland," said Marc Dale, operations manager for Yellowhead Road and Bridge, the company that maintains the Kootenay Pass.

He said that particular area received up to 40 centimetres of snow in just 24 hours.

Four plow trucks and a grader are "running non stop," he added.

Heavy snow pictured on the Paulson Summit of Highway 3 Friday morning. (Drive BC)

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector were closed Thursday evening due to "extreme winter conditions," but have since reopened.

"The storm has moved on, but definitely leaving in its wake winter driving conditions," said Bob Gilowski of VSA Highway Maintenance, the company responsible for clearing Highway 5 and Highway 97C.

"Be careful out there."

For updated information on closures and advisories, check Drive B.C.