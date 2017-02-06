A stalled Canada Line train near the North Arm Bridge at Marine Drive has forced a shuttle bus to be put in place for a large section of the track.

TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan says they're still determining what the exact problem is, but it appears to be similar to the issue that affected the same stretch of track between Marine Station and Bridgeport on Friday night.

A bus bridge has set up to run between Oakridge and Bridgeport stations. There's no estimate as to when the line will be cleared.

The stalled train forced a delay for all trains on the route for approximately 30 minutes during rush hour.

TransLink is also experiencing delays of 30 to 60 minutes on some bus routes and has rerouted several bus lines in the Lower Mainland because of icy conditions, including the 210, 230 and the 3.

The 145 to SFU has also been suspended, along with the C3 and C4 shuttle buses in New Westminster.

The parking lot at Clearbrook Town Square mall in Abbotsford looks like something out of a northern B.C. town, with huge mounds of snow piled up. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

School closures for the Fraser Valley on Tuesday

With several feet of snow still on the ground in the Fraser Valley — and more snow expected overnight — many school districts have announced the cancellation of classes for a second straight day.

The Abbotsford School District, Chilliwack School District, Mission School District, and the Fraser-Cascade School District have all announced closures for Tuesday, along with the University of the Fraser Valley.

Schools in Langley, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were closed on Monday, but as of 5:30 p.m. PT were still expected to open on Tuesday.

It comes as Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the the Lower Mainland, southern Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, with five to ten centimetres expected overnight.

Sumas flats in #Abbotsford is treacherous. 20 cars got stuck overnight and farmers had to come with tractors to rescue. #MetroVancouver pic.twitter.com/3KWCkKzLDs — @anitabathe

At the Abbotsford airport, 57 centimetres of snow fell between Friday and Monday, according to Environment Canada and parts of Chilliwack received upwards of 75 centimetres.