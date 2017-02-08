More school closures are expected Wednesday, the day after after plenty of students across the South Coast got another snow day.

The Abbotsford School District said yesterday that the following schools will be closed to students:

Aberdeen Elementary.

King Elementary.

Mt. Lehman Elementary.

Bradner Elementary.

Barrowtown Elementary.

South Poplar Elementary.

Upper Sumas Elementary.

Matsqui Elementary.

Ross Elementary.

The district said buses will not be operating and transporting students today and any changes in school closures will be posted as close to 6:00 a.m. PT as possible.

In Mission, the school district said all schools will be closed today. Families can sign up for alerts on the district's website.

Have we mentioned how much we ❤️ our winter services team?! All hands on deck - thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! #AbbySchools #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/ELC7FAEctL — @AbbotsfordSD34

Chilliwack schools open

Schools in Chilliwack remain open, but there will be no school bus service for students.

The Chilliwack School District said updates should be expected between 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

"We've had an unprecedented snowfall … over the last few days we've seen 80 centimetres on the valley floor," said Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz.

"Some of the schools are having difficulty because they could not plow fast enough and get all of the parking lots cleared out."

Schools in the Fraser Cascade district, which includes Hope, Agassiz, Boston Bar, Yale and Harrison Hot Springs, are open and school buses are running today.

Feb. 8: Schools are open and buses are running. — @sd78bc

With files from Bal Brach