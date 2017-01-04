For Metro Vancouverites tired of the lingering white stuff, there's bad news: More snow is expected to fall starting Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald said the snow will persist into Friday.

"As we head into the weekend, things get really messy," he said. "We're hovering right around that freezing mark and we're probably going to go back and forth between rain and snow and even a chance of freezing rain."

As for how much snow to expect, MacDonald said it is difficult to predict, although he expects Sunday's storm will be the worst.

"It's a pretty complicated pattern setting up for the weekend," he said. "We've got one storm coming in from the north bringing the cold air. We've got another storm coming from the southwest bringing heat and moisture and again it's going to be a clash of these two air masses."

Unfortunately, there is no clear end or warming trend in sight for the prolonged cold snap, he said.

This winter will be one of the coldest and snowiest in Metro Vancouver since the 2008/9 season.

With files from The Early Edition