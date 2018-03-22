Just when we were starting to enjoy the sunshine, Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley could see some snow and rain Thursday and Friday.

The agency said a strong cold front is expected to approach the South Coast Thursday morning, bringing rain that may eventually turn to snow, with temperatures expected to dip near freezing throughout the day.

A mix of snow and rain can be expected over higher urban areas, and a "few centimetres" of snow may accumulate over higher terrain, the agency said in a special weather statement issued Wednesday night.

They also said thunderstorms producing hail may be possible Thursday night into Friday for some parts of the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Drivers are warned to expect a mixed bag of weather on the roads Friday.