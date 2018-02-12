B.C.'s South Coast braces for snow as Pacific storm meets Arctic air

Arctic air settling over British Columbia is expected to bring snow to the South Coast starting Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, eastern Vancouver Island and from the North Shore up to Squamish on Monday.

The agency said a storm system coming in from the Pacific on Tuesday afternoon will bring up to 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

The shifting weather could cause dangerous driving conditions through mountain passes.

Special Weather Statement for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> developing Tuesday afternoon across the south coast of BC including <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FraserValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FraserValley</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Abbotsford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Abbotsford</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chilliwack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chilliwack</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hope?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hope</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nanaimo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nanaimo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CampbellRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CampbellRiver</a><br><br>Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm possible by Wednesday morning.<a href="https://t.co/IfJPxO1lzN">https://t.co/IfJPxO1lzN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gc5zQZ4Oq6">pic.twitter.com/Gc5zQZ4Oq6</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

"Be prepared for a snowy return to work for many," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

She said areas at elevations above 200 metres are most likely to see snow buildup.

Higher elevations of the Lower Mainland, including Vancouver, could see significant snowfall in the coming days. (West Vancouver Police Department/Twitter)

Environment Canada said temperatures across most of Vancouver Island should stay warm enough to prevent significant accumulation of snow, with the exception of the higher elevations.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is also forecast for Interior mountains near the Alberta border.

With files from the Canadian Press