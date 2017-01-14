Conservation officers are searching for a snake that poked its head out of a storage unit in Vancouver on Thursday afternoon.

Locals reported seeing what they described as a medium-sized reptile peek out of a unit at the U-Haul facility on Marine Drive. The snake quickly disappeared back under the door and hasn't been seen since.

Todd Hunter of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said officials aren't sure what species of snake it is, but said teams were being cautious.

Conservation officer Todd Hunter said officials weren't sure what kind of snake they're looking for. (Tristan LeRudulier/CBC)

The officer said it may take some time to find the animal as there are just under 4,000 storage units at the facility.

"We're not sure exactly where it is ... but we believe it's contained in the facility," he said.

Hunter said officers are trying to draw the snake out with a heater and that the situation will be monitored overnight.