Smoking cannabis, vaping now banned in most public places in Victoria

The Capital Regional District board has approved an amendment to the Clean Air Bylaw that bans smoking cannabis and vaping in almost all public places in Greater Victoria — including playing fields, playgrounds and public squares.

"It is expected that cannabis will be legalized by the federal government in 2018, making it necessary for local governments to examine and prepare for their role in regulating this substance," a release from the CRD board reads in part.

Preliminary approval for the amendment was first passed in late March.

The bylaw states no one can smoke any type of cigarette, cigar, pipe, hookah pipe, or vaporizing device in parks, except in a private vehicle.

It also bans smoking the products within seven metres of a building, in a designated public space, or in a school yard.

"The changes to the bylaw will build on the CRD's continued commitment to the health and well-being of all Greater Victorians," said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health's Chief Medical Health Officer, in a release.

"These added measures are especially important for children, youth and people with underlying health problems associated with exposure to smoke."