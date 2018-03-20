A WestJet flight from Vancouver to Nanaimo declared an emergency after smoke filled the cabin and flight deck on its approach to the Nanaimo airport Tuesday.

Passenger Robin Thacker was sitting in row 17 near the back of the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 twin turboprop.

"It was touch and go in terms of getting scared about it," he said. "By the time we landed you almost couldn't see the front row, that's how thick the smoke was. No masks dropped down and they just told us to breathe through our clothes."

Thacker said the flight landed normally but then underwent an emergency evacuation on the tarmac with the crew kicking out the doors. He estimates the flight was 90-per-cent full.

In a statement, a WestJet spokesperson said all passengers and crew on WestJet Encore flight 3161 were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

Thacker said the smoke became noticeable in the last four or five minutes of the 17-minute flight.

"You could tell [the crew] was worried. That's when the worry kicked in for me," he said.

WestJet said it has cancelled three subsequent flights the aircraft was scheduled to fly between Vancouver and Vancouver Island due to a maintenance inspection.