WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroner's Service are investigating the death of a man in his 50s at the Brucejack gold mine in northwestern B.C.

WorkSafeBC was notified of the incident just after 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Media relations officer Erica Simpson said the man was employed by Tsetsaut Ventures Ltd.

Tsetsaut Ventures is a resource extraction contracting company owned by members of the Skii km Lax Ha First Nation and headquartered in Hazelton, B.C.

The coroners service confirmed the incident occurred at the Brucejack mine site approximately 60 kilometres north of Stewart in B.C.'s far northwest, and that the deceased was a resident of Smithers.

Other identifying details are not being released.