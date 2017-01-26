The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says a Smithers, B.C. bylaw requiring a business to build a $10,000 sidewalk to nowhere is a perfect illustration of bad rules getting in the way of Canadian entrepreneurs.

The organization gave the story one of its annual Paperweight Awards, highlighting what they view as unnecessary red tape across the country.

"It's something we need to be taking seriously as a country," said CFIB executive director Laura Jones.

"It suffocates the energy for entrepreneurship, it suffocates job creation, and it suffocates prosperity."

The sidewalk in question was paid for by North Central Plumbing and Heating when they moved into a then-vacant building on a frontage road along Highway 16.

Trevor Bruintjes says there are no other sidewalks for about 500 metres in either direction. (Trevor Bruintjes)

The building required substantial renovations, and a Smithers bylaw required projects over $75,000 to include public infrastructure — in this case a 500-metre sidewalk, disconnected from anything else.

The business's general manager, Trevor Bruintjes, offered to put the $10,000 cost for the sidewalk towards something else but said council was adamant the path be built.

Not going nowhere for long

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach said he wishes the CFIB had contacted the community to understand the reasons for the bylaw, as well as the changes that have seen been made since the sidewalk first received attention.

"Smithers had a very long and in-depth conversation about that little piece of infrastructure," Bachrach said.

He explained other businesses had also built small chunks of sidewalk and that eventually it would create a usable path, as envisioned by previous city councils.

"That part of town is an area that's been identified as needing improved walkability."

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach said the plan is for several disconnected sidewalks to eventually join. (Trevor Bruintjes)

After holding a public meeting about the sidewalk and bylaw, Smithers town council agreed to raise the cost of renovations triggering the bylaw from $75,000 to $100,000.

They've also approved funding to create a gravel trail connecting to the sidewalk to the community's overall pedestrian network.

"I want people to know we take their concerns seriously," Bachrach said.

Jones says Smithers is not unique in having this sort of bylaw, and she's heard complaints from business owners across the country facing similar situations.

She said the particular story was chosen because the visual of a sidewalk to nowhere drives home the problem of rules not guided by common sense.

"It's this extra burden that we're putting on business owners."

Other stories highlighted by the CFIB include complicated rules for craft distilleries in Ontario and a one-size-fits-all grease trap policy causing trouble for a restaurant owner in Winnipeg.

With files from Ash Kelly

Follow CBC Daybreak North - Northern British Columbia on Facebook