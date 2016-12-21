A non-profit farming operation in Invermere, B.C., is opening a micro-abattoir to serve cattle producers in the East Kootenay.

Windermere District Farmers' Institute (WDFI) is opening the small-scale slaughterhouse and meat processing operation at the beginning of January 2017, said the group's secretary, Peter Trescher, in an interview with CBC Radio One's Radio West.

"We are looking forward to many years helping farmers in the area with this project," he said.

The micro-abattoir will be located two kilometres east of Invermere.

Small-scale slaughterhouse

The abattoir is only 1,700 square feet and will have a capacity of 22 head of cattle.

"This is not a factory. This is more like if you were looking at a small micro-brewery versus a Labatt's brewery," he said.

The WDFI has been working for 10 years to bring the abattoir to the Invermere area, according to Trescher.

Some of the hurdles the group had to cross include getting approval from the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as well as finding a suitable location and securing funding.

The micro-abattoir is located 2 kilometres east of Invermere, B.C. (Peter Trescher)

"It took a while to get all our ducks in a row," he said. "It was more red tape than a hospital."

He said an abattoir in the area means ranchers will have a place to slaughter their cattle locally, and that opens up more possibilities for marketing their meat products.

Those could include farm-gate sales, as well as sales to retailers and restaurants, Trescher said.

Hunters will also be able to process game at the facility.

WDFI is holding an open house next Wednesday to give the public a look at the new operation.

For more CBC stories from the Interior of British Columbia visit CBC Kelowna.