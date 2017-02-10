A Surrey man had to use a four-by-four vehicle and winch to free his neighbour's minivan from thick slush along their cul-de-sac on Friday morning.

Guneet Shoker, 40, was heading to work when he spotted the vehicle struggling in the thick slush in the 16400-block of 87a Ave.

"I just thought I may as well help her," said Shoker. "So I pulled her car with the winch."

Bill Chohan's daughter was the one in distress. He said the deep ruts that formed in the snow hardened when the temperature dropped overnight. He said the driveways on have been cleared, but the cul-de-sac hasn't, and drivers are having a difficult time getting onto the main street.

"You're slipping and sliding and hoping that your vehicle would catch into the tracks so you can move out," said Chohan, who added that his daughter's vehicle has all-season tires

"Everybody that gets stuck ... they inconvenience so many other people behind them. And you can't get around, you have to stick to that track, because if you're not in that track for the wheels, you're stuck as well," he said.

"There's people creating so much anger and anxiety in the streets and it's unbelievable."

Chohan believes his street isn't unique, and that minor roads across the city are in a similar situation.

A winch was used to get a minivan moving in the 16400-block of Surrey's 87a Ave. on Friday morning. (Bill Chohan)

"I'm kind of wondering why [the City of Surrey] can't get these trucks into the residential streets," he said. "I know the major arteries are quite clean."

Over 1,800 km of local laneways

Rob Costanzo, the city's manager of engineering and operations, said the main roads are in excellent shape, but it's very difficult to get to the minor roads.

"We're doing our best to get through those roadways. At this time a lot of the snow has turned to slush, so it's getting easier to push it out of the way," said Costanzo, adding that much of the slush covering the roads may actually melt before city crews can get to it.

"There's over 1,800 km of local laneways so it would take quite an effort to get through those roadways," he said.

The city's fleet has more than 50 snow clearing vehicles, but only 30 are small enough to navigate minor roads.

"It is frustrating, but we do ask residents to contact us," said Costanzo. "If you ... get to that sort of situation where you require a four-by-four to tow your vehicle out of the street, then certainly call the city. We will be out there, and we will service your roadway."

Meanwhile, Shoker isn't complaining about the roads, or about having to pull vehicles out of the mess with his winch after the recent dump of snow.

"I don't mind helping, you know," he said. "The city of Surrey, you know, they're doing a great job."

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker