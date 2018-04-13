Loblaws ordered to pay $755K to slip-and-fall victim with strong 'work ethic'

A 48-year-old woman has been awarded $755,549 in damages after a slip on a slick of laundry detergent in a North Vancouver grocery store injured her brain.

Lori Harrison sued Loblaws after the accident on March 25, 2012.

In a recent decision by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jasvinder Basran, the accident was described by several store employees and shoppers in the busy store that day.

Harrison went with her son Chris to meet her aunt at the Real Canadian Superstore on Seymour Drive in North Vancouver and as she was saying goodbye in the parking lot, she remembered she'd forgotten to buy a present for her nephew.

She returned to the store and was heading down an aisle to buy a Kinder Surprise chocolate when she stepped into a large pool of liquid laundry detergent, Basran writes in a decision filed April 10.

"Ms. Harrison remembers extending her hands in the manner akin to what one does when surfing," wrote the judge in his summary of the case.

'Horrific thud'

Harrison hit her forehead on the display at the end of a row of shelving before falling backwards with what one witness described as a "horrific thud," hitting the back of her head.

Despite the Superstore staff motto of "Don't pass it up, pick it up," somehow the slick of soap had been missed in regular staff inspections that were mandated to be logged by staff, the judge determined.

It was estimated that about 10,000 customers and as many as 80 staff were in the store that day.

Headaches and mood swings

Harrison's injuries left her with chronic headaches, mood swings and within just over a year, cost her a full-time book-keeping job at a company where she'd previously been nicknamed "office queen" for her efficiency.

The judge said the active, well-liked woman who spent her time volunteering, swimming and walking, was changed by the brain trauma.

"She has clearly experienced a serious diminishment in quality and enjoyment of life," the justice said.

He considered Harrison's strong "work ethic" before the accident when deciding damages.

Loblaws Inc. was ordered to pay Harrison a total of $755,549.25 in damages, including $570,000 for loss of past and future income.