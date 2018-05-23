Sleeping woman sexually assaulted in car, Surrey RCMP say

Police in Surrey are looking for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault on a sleeping woman this week.

The victim reported that she was asleep in her vehicle at Tannery Park on Monday afternoon when a stranger broke in and assaulted her, according to an RCMP news release.

She was able to honk her horn, which scared off the suspect. He fled the area in an older model red car, according to RCMP.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, between the ages of 50 and 60. He is said to be balding with white hair that curls at the ends and patchy facial stubble.

The assault happened between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.