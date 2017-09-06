Hot summer nights can make it tough to get a good night's rest, but sleep expert Wendy Hall has some tips that might help.

The University of British Columbia nursing professor says it's especially important for parents of young infants to make sure children sleep comfortably.

"You have to be very careful with babies," said Hall. "You want to make sure they don't get overheated, particularly when they're at the highest risk of sudden infant death syndrome, which is usually at about two to four months of age."

Hall says a lack of sleep also takes a toll on older children, and sometimes leads to problems at school.

Hall says students who don't get enough sleep can struggle with memory retention. (Getty Images/Image Source)

"It makes it harder for them to learn and have good memory retention. It also influences their mood and can make them grumpier in the morning, and perhaps a little more hyperactive at school."

Hall says seniors also need to be cautious, since losing sleep can increase health risks.

She has recommendations to help people of all ages get some shut-eye:

Sleep with minimal bedding.

Wear thin bedclothes.

Drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Keep bedrooms cool by opening windows, and take advantage of cross ventilation in the home, if possible.

Take a cold bath or shower before bed.

With files from The Early Edition