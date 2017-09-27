An issue with a track on SkyTrain's Expo line is causing delays for afternoon commuters in Metro Vancouver.
TransLink said crews are on scene working to restore service but passengers should expect delays.
A bus bridge to provide service between Waterfront and Commercial-Broadway stations — and the stations in between — is being assembled.
People traveling on the Canada Line are also experiencing delays because of a train that has been removed from the tracks at Marine Drive station.
TransLink says the Canada Line disruption is temporary.