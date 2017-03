SkyTrain service has been restored after a power issue at Waterfront station disrupted service in downtown Vancouver Friday morning.

Earlier in the morning TransLink said Expo line trains were being turned back at Stadium-Chinatown station, but at 7 a.m. TransLink said the problem had been cleared.

Shuttle trains and buses were set up to ferry commuters between Stadium, Waterfront and Burrard stations.

Service on the Canada Line, West Coast Express and SeaBus was unaffected.