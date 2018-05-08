'Disruptive and inconvenient' Granville SkyTrain station escalator shutdown to last 2 years

TransLink is warning SkyTrain riders to expect disruption and increased congestion at the Granville SkyTrain station, as contractors prepare to begin a two-year-long overhaul of the station's three major escalators.

The work is set to begin May 26. It will see the escalators — which are the longest in the Lower Mainland, according to TransLink — completely rebuilt as passengers are forced to access the SkyTrain from the Dunsmuir Street entrance for about two years.

"We fully understand that two years is a long time. This will be disruptive and inconvenient," said TransLink vice president of engineering Sany Zein, who added that additional staff and plenty of signs will be put in place to help people find their way.

"It will be more congested. We want our customers to expect that," said Zein.

Two new fare gates have been installed at the Dunsmuir entrance in an attempt to keep things moving, but TransLink is suggesting people give themselves a few extra minutes to navigate the station access and deal with congestion.

According to Zein, the three 35-metre escalators have to all be closed at once, as crews overhaul one at a time. Since they're enclosed in a tunnel, workers need one to use as a workspace, and the third to use to move crews and equipment up and down.

Along with three smaller escalators being worked on at the Granville station, the maintenance is expected to cost $14.5 million.

Zein said all of the SkyTrain system escalators that were built in the 1980s are nearing the end of their service life and need to be replaced to get another 25 to 30 years out of them.

He said preventative maintenance has been done on the escalators at the Dunsmuir entrance, in hopes that they keep running smoothly during the two-year closure.

"Worst case scenario, if those escalators fail for any reason, we may need to close the station, so we have those contingency plans," said Zein.

TransLink released an animated video explaining the project, as well as the route passengers will have to take at the Granville station.

According to TransLink, about 30,000 people use the three main escalators in an average weekday, and, in a year, each escalator will travel 12,744 kilometres.

"These escalators have been work horses in the system," said Zein.

The SkyTrain system's 37 escalators at 13 stations will all need similar maintenance, but work on those will be rolled out gradually.

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker