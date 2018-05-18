Suspect arrested for SkyTrain assault of woman caught on camera

A man "well-known to police" has been arrested for an alleged assault caught on camera at a SkyTrain platform last month.

In a Friday release, Transit Police said a 27-year-old Coquitlam man was arrested at a hotel on May 12 for the April 6 assault at New Westminster SkyTrain Station.

They say a charge of assault is recommended against him. He has been released on a promise to appear.

Police said a member of the public tipped them off about the suspect's identity after seeing media reports about the altercation.

Police say a woman rushing for a train accidentally bumped a man before he allegedly thew his coffee at her and shoved her to the ground. 0:32

Video of the incident shows a man throwing a cup of coffee at a woman, then shoving her to the ground.

The woman's head snaps back as she falls to the platform and she appears to hit the yellow warning strip at its edge.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for minor neck and back injuries and bruising.

Prior to the altercation, she had earlier bumped into the man and they can be seen exchanging words.

Transit Police did not name the suspect in Friday's release.

They say his first court appearance is scheduled for July 11.