TransLink is warning commuters to expect delays and traffic snarls starting Friday as work begins upgrading Vancouver's Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station.

The work at the busiest station in the TransLink network — which sees 150,000 daily users — includes the construction of a new overhead walkway connecting the two halves of the station.

Two bus stops for the 9 and 99 routes will be relocated temporarily during construction along with some partial lane closures. There will also be a full road closure of Broadway on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

Upgrades to the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station are threatening traffic snarls. (Chris Anaka/CBC)

"We're encouraging vehicle traffic to avoid this area as detours will be in effect," says a TransLink release.

The construction is part of upgrades started in 2015 which include an additional platform for Expo Line trains, a widened crossing over the Grandview Cut and the new Broadway walkway.

There will also be the addition of two new elevators and four up-and-down escalators to improve access.