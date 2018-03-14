Vancouver's Skookum music festival has released its lineup for the inaugural event, which will take place in Stanley Park from Sept. 7 to 9.

Florence + The Machine, along with The Killers will headline the three-day event.

Supporting the top billed bands are dozens of local and national acts, including Metric, Arkells, Blue Rodeo, Chromeo, Said the Whale, The Boom Booms, and Dear Rouge.

Lineup Announced! Get ready for a weekend of music, creativity, and culinary excellence in Stanley Park with @thekillers @flo_tweet #SKOOKUMFestival pic.twitter.com/OcCZjrnJOv — @SKOOKUMFestival

Brockton Field will host a capacity crowd of 20,000 people per day, according to organizers.

Pre-sales for concert passes started Wednesday morning, while they officially go on sale this Friday.

The event is being produced by BrandLive, the company behind the now defunct Squamish Valley Music Festival.

The festival will also feature live art and multimedia installations, as well as food trucks, and craft beer.