Anyone looking for some cold hard cash might consider grabbing their skis and heading to Whistler.

That's where Canada's first 'Ski-Thru' ATM was just installed by CIBC outside the Roundhouse Lodge near the top of the ski resort.

The ATM includes several features for skiers and boarders including ski pole and glove holders and heating lamps.

It's all part of a five-year deal between the bank and the resort, which includes several other promotional programs.

In August Whistler-Blackcomb was bought by U.S.-based ski resort operator Vail Resorts.