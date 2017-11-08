Winter is coming early to the North Shore mountains, where two ski hills are planning to open ahead of schedule and by the end of the week.

Cypress Mountain Resort is planning its third earliest opening ever for Friday. It received 30 centimetres of snow last week and crews there have taken advantage of the recent cold weather spell to make even more.

"There's a lot of action on the hill right now getting ready," spokesman Joffrey Koeman said.

Continuing cold weather means that nearby Grouse Mountain is also planning to open some of its terrain Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the folks at Mount Seymour are still waiting for a bit more snow to arrive — the hill doesn't use snow-making machines, but there were already 18 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday, according to spokesman Simon Whitehead.

"We're just waiting for Mother Nature to deliver the goods," he said.

Last year, the hill opened on Nov. 30, its early start in six years, but if the current weather pattern holds, Whitehead expects to beat that in 2017.

Elsewhere in the province, other hills are planning tentative 2017 openings for late November and early December: