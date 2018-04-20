Skateboarder dies after collision with semi-truck in New Westminster, B.C.

A man riding a skateboard has died after a collision with a semi-truck on Boyd Street near New Westminster's Queensborough Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Jeff Scott with New Westminster Police said police are still in the early stages of the investigation, but that the collision occurred "near or in a crosswalk."

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police are working to recreate the scene with help from the collision reconstruction and forensics teams.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward and are looking for surveillance footage that may have captured the collision.