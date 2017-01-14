Seal pup Marshmallow Fu

Seal pup, Marshmallow Fu, was rescued in July 2016. She was anesthetized and fitted with a satellite-linked transmitter using animal-safe glue at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre hospital opening on July 11, 2017. (Simon Charland-Faucher/CBC)

Salmon Arm skating rink

Salmon Arm resident Bert Revel is inviting the public to skate on a 90-square-metre homemade ice rink on his front lawn. (Bert Revel)

Aubree Hirsch

Twenty-one-month-old Aubree Hirsch was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in September, 2016. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Stepping stones

Artist Nizar Ali Badr's illustration of Syrians travelling while carrying all of their belongings on their back inspired author Margriet Ruurs to write a children's book, featuring his work. (Nizar Ali Badr/Orca Press)

CIBC ski thru ATM Whistler

The new bank machine is installed outside the Roundhouse lodge at atop Whistler. (CIBC)

Anna's hummingbird Dec 2016

An Anna's hummingbird being fed sugar water by hand-feeder in Chilliwack, B.C. on a cold winter day last month. (Gord Gadsen)