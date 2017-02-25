Sipke Pyle stands amidst the labyrinth of pipes he put together in order to fulfill his lifelong dream of having a pipe organ at home. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

Ryan Bremner's truck was submerged under the lake. He says he pushed his head and chest out the window in order to get out before the cab filled with water. (Ryan Bremner)

Five million transit trips are taken between Park Royal and Vancouver every year. (David Horemans/CBC)

The Grassland exhibit will feature works by glassblower Patrick 'Redbeard' Vrolyk. (Redbeard Glass/ Facebook)

Crews prepare to raise a ladder unit to fight the fire from above. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)