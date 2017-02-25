Sipke Pyle

Sipke Pyle stands amidst the labyrinth of pipes he put together in order to fulfill his lifelong dream of having a pipe organ at home. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

Bremner Accident 2

Ryan Bremner's truck was submerged under the lake. He says he pushed his head and chest out the window in order to get out before the cab filled with water. (Ryan Bremner)

Intersections: Taylor Way and Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Five million transit trips are taken between Park Royal and Vancouver every year. (David Horemans/CBC)

Patrick Vroylyk glass

The Grassland exhibit will feature works by glassblower Patrick 'Redbeard' Vrolyk. (Redbeard Glass/ Facebook)

BURNABY FURNITURE STORE FIRE 2

Crews prepare to raise a ladder unit to fight the fire from above. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

chilliwack vancouver logo

The City of Chilliwack logo, top, was commissioned in 2011. The new City of Vancouver wordmark, below, was approved in February 2017. (City of Chilliwack/City of Vancouver)