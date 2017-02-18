The annual Women's Memorial March drew thousands of people, closing the streets throughout the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

B.C. Ferries unveiled its new LNG powered vessel, the Salish Orca. It's the first of its kind in the fleet. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Stuart McLean delivered a cooked and dressed turkey to the home of Vancouver Island music teacher Maureen Garry in December of 2008. (Maureen Garry)

CBC's The Early Edition is exploring the ways neighbourhoods change through five emblematic intersections — like this one in Coquitlam at North Road and Cottonwood Avenue. (Polly Leger/CBC)

A young family takes a photo on Vancouver's Spanish Banks. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)