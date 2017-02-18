Women's Memorial March

The annual Women's Memorial March drew thousands of people, closing the streets throughout the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

B.C. Ferries vessel, the Salish Orca

B.C. Ferries unveiled its new LNG powered vessel, the Salish Orca. It's the first of its kind in the fleet. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Stuart McLean turkey contest

Stuart McLean delivered a cooked and dressed turkey to the home of Vancouver Island music teacher Maureen Garry in December of 2008. (Maureen Garry)

Intersection

CBC's The Early Edition is exploring the ways neighbourhoods change through five emblematic intersections — like this one in Coquitlam at North Road and Cottonwood Avenue. (Polly Leger/CBC)

Family taking photo on Spanish Banks

A young family takes a photo on Vancouver's Spanish Banks. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

Goga goat yoga Kelowna 4 spirit

The Okanagan Valley is the latest place to embrace an unusual new fitness craze, goat yoga — or 'goga.' (Jaimie Kehler/ CBC)