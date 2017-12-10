The government of B.C. says it will announce its decision about the controversial Site C project on Monday morning.

According to a release from the province, Premier John Horgan will make the announcement to either allow or stop the construction of the $8.8 billion hydroelectric dam at 11:30 a.m. in Victoria.

The NDP promised a decision by the end of 2017 after conducting an independent review of the project earlier this fall.

It's a project more than 60 years in the making, first proposed in the mid 1950s. BC Hydro says the dam, slated to be built on the Peace River near Fort St. John in northern B.C., would produce about 4,600 gigawatt hours of electricity each year — enough to power about 400,000 homes.

It's sure to be a contentious decision either way. Allowing construction could force ranchers out of their homes and would likely prompt court challenges from First Nations. Cancelling the project will mean job losses and finding alternative energy sources to satisfy growing demand for electricity.