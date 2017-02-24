The giant Site C dam project has stopped construction of a haul road after a 'tension crack' appeared on an unstable slope, near Fort St John.
B.C. Hydro officials say the crack is 'significant' because it's almost half a kilometre long.
Tension cracks on a slope can indicate there is a risk it may slide.
Officials say 30 workers on a road crew have been re-assigned while the slope's safety is being assessed.
BC Hydro says crews have been removing soil from area for 19 months to create 'stable slopes for dam construction.'
More to come
